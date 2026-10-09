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How to Talk to Your Teens about Mental Health, 11/19/26

How to Talk to Your Teens about Mental Health, 11/19/26

About: Led by health education experts at UT Teen Health, this free lunchtime webinar is a useful primer for talking to teens about mental health. We offer communication best practices and science-backed health information.

Learn about the following:
• Common stressors faced by teens
• Key signs a teen may be struggling
• Tips for talking with teens about mental health
• Free mental health resources

Who: All welcome
Cost: Free
Date/Time: Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.
Register: https://form.jotform.com/262425303505044

Online
Free
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UT Teen Health
UTTeenHealth@uthscsa.edu
utteenhealth.org

Artist Group Info

selene.sandra@gmail.com
Online