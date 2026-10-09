How to Talk to Your Teens about Mental Health, 11/19/26
How to Talk to Your Teens about Mental Health, 11/19/26
About: Led by health education experts at UT Teen Health, this free lunchtime webinar is a useful primer for talking to teens about mental health. We offer communication best practices and science-backed health information.
Learn about the following:
• Common stressors faced by teens
• Key signs a teen may be struggling
• Tips for talking with teens about mental health
• Free mental health resources
Who: All welcome
Cost: Free
Date/Time: Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.
Register: https://form.jotform.com/262425303505044
Online
Free
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
UT Teen Health
UTTeenHealth@uthscsa.edu
Artist Group Info
selene.sandra@gmail.com
Online