Honey Bean Coffee Adoption Event
Honey Bean Coffee Adoption Event
How about a little something to keep your hands toasty? Or your heart?
SNIPSA returns to Honey Bean Coffee on Saturday. November 21st with a delicious assortment of cats and dogs for adoption! With benefit bevvies, custom bouquets, tasty eats, and plenty of “roasty” rescues, you’ll find your new obsession at this delectable drink stop. Wake up and bake up some love with us!
Saturday, November 21st
8 A.M. - 12 P.M.
The Honey Bean Coffee
4230 McCullough Ave
VOLUNTEER: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/
The Honey Bean Coffee & Tea Co.
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org