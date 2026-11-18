How about a little something to keep your hands toasty? Or your heart?

SNIPSA returns to Honey Bean Coffee on Saturday. November 21st with a delicious assortment of cats and dogs for adoption! With benefit bevvies, custom bouquets, tasty eats, and plenty of “roasty” rescues, you’ll find your new obsession at this delectable drink stop. Wake up and bake up some love with us!

Saturday, November 21st

8 A.M. - 12 P.M.

The Honey Bean Coffee

4230 McCullough Ave

VOLUNTEER: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/