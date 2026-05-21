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Home Repair Fair

Home Repair Fair

Join us at the FREE Home Repair Fair! Connect with local experts for home repair, explore home services vendor booths, and enjoy hands-on demos in our Learning Studios.

Expect live home repair consultations, interactive workshops, family-friendly DIY activities, tree adoptions, native seed giveaways, music, door prizes, and more!

Wonderland of the Americas
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

City of San Antonio, Office of Historic Preservation
2102070035
Ohp@sanantonio.gov
Sa.gov/historic
Wonderland of the Americas
4522 Fredericksburg Rd,
San Antonio, Texas 78201
2yd-toys@satx.rr.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/4583018721798934