Home Repair Fair
Home Repair Fair
Join us at the FREE Home Repair Fair! Connect with local experts for home repair, explore home services vendor booths, and enjoy hands-on demos in our Learning Studios.
Expect live home repair consultations, interactive workshops, family-friendly DIY activities, tree adoptions, native seed giveaways, music, door prizes, and more!
Wonderland of the Americas
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
City of San Antonio, Office of Historic Preservation
2102070035
Ohp@sanantonio.gov
Wonderland of the Americas
4522 Fredericksburg Rd,San Antonio, Texas 78201
2yd-toys@satx.rr.com