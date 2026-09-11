Hispanic Heroes Art Installation on the San Antonio River Walk

Hispanic Heroes 2026 is a Hispanic Heritage Month cultural exhibition celebrating six influential Hispanic community leaders and changemakers connected to San Antonio and its music scene. Featured individuals are selected by UTSA Libraries from The Sounds of San Anto digital exhibit and brought to life through original artwork commissioned through San Anto Cultural Arts.

Each Hero will be featured at a participating River Walk/Downtown hotel through a large-format lightbox display and accompanying digital screen. The exhibition will be supported by hotel activations, live music programming, and sponsor engagement opportunities.

Hotel Contessa - Hispanic Hero: Alyson Alonzo