© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hispanic Heroes Art Installation on the San Antonio River Walk

Hispanic Heroes Art Installation on the San Antonio River Walk

Hispanic Heroes 2026 is a Hispanic Heritage Month cultural exhibition celebrating six influential Hispanic community leaders and changemakers connected to San Antonio and its music scene. Featured individuals are selected by UTSA Libraries from The Sounds of San Anto digital exhibit and brought to life through original artwork commissioned through San Anto Cultural Arts.

Each Hero will be featured at a participating River Walk/Downtown hotel through a large-format lightbox display and accompanying digital screen. The exhibition will be supported by hotel activations, live music programming, and sponsor engagement opportunities.

Hotel Contessa - Hispanic Hero: Alyson Alonzo

Hotel Contessa Riverwalk
Free
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Sep 30, 2026.
Get Tickets
Hotel Contessa Riverwalk
306 W. Market St.
San Antonio, Texas 78205