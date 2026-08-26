HILL COUNTRY ARCHEOLOGICAL ASSOCIATION general meeting

The Hill Country Archeological Association (HCAA), a group of avocational and professional archeologists working together to study and preserve the Texas Hill Country’s prehistoric and historical heritage and to educate the public about archeology, will host a general meeting on Saturday, September 19 at 12:30 p.m. at the Riverside Nature Center. The guest speaker is Shannon Smith, Site Manager of Fort Martin Scott State Historic Site in Fredericksburg, Texas. Her work combines her backgrounds in archaeology, public history, preservation, and interpretation, with a focus on developing engaging, hands-on experiences that make the site's history personal, tangible, and relevant to visitors.

Presentation: Digging Into Fort Martin Scott: History, Archaeology, and the Future of the Fort

This presentation explores the history of Fort Martin Scott and the changing landscape surrounding it, from the people and events that shaped the area to its development as a U.S. Army frontier post and its later uses. We will examine past archaeological investigations at Fort Martin Scott, including where work has been conducted, what was discovered, and what those projects have contributed to our understanding of the site. The presentation will also look at questions that remain unanswered and where we hope to take the site in the future, including how additional archaeological research may help guide preservation, interpretation, and potential reconstruction efforts at Fort Martin Scott.

Fort Martin Scott State Historic Site: https://thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/fort-martin-scott

This event is FREE and open to the public. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., brief member meeting begins at 1:00 p.m. followed by the presentation.

When: Saturday, September 19, 2026, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Riverside Nature Center, 150 Francisco Lemos Street, Kerrville, TX 78028

More Information: kellyskovbjerg@gmail.com, hcarcheology.org

