HILL COUNTRY ARCHEOLOGICAL ASSOCIATION book club

For Immediate Release

The Hill Country Archeological Association (HCAA), a group of avocational and professional archeologists working together to study and preserve the Texas Hill Country’s prehistoric and historical heritage and to educate the public about archeology, will host a book club meeting on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library in Kerrville.

The book club selection is The Caddo Nation: Archaeological & Ethnohistoric Perspectives by Timothy K. Perttula. Check with the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library to see if copies are available for checkout and if available to order through interlibrary loan for patrons with library cards.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

When: Wednesday, September 9, 2026, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water St., Kerrville, TX 78028

More Information: kellyskovbjerg@gmail.com, hcarcheology.org

