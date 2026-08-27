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Helotes Music Night

Helotes Music Night

The Helotes Area Community Band performs fun, symphonic band music for the whole family. Trumpets, trombones, clarinets, flutes, percussion and more! Over 60 volunteer musicians will play for you at this free event. Bring the family and your lawn chairs to this free, family event!

City of Helotes City Hall
Free
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Helotes Area Community Band

Artist Group Info

Helotes Area Community Band
City of Helotes City Hall
12951 Bandera Road
Helotes, Texas 78023
2106955916
publicrelations@helotes-tx.gov