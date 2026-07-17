Heartfulness Speaker Series – Community Wellness Initiative

Join us at the Heartfulness Speaker Series, a community wellness initiative in collaboration with the San Antonio Public Libraries and the Mayor’s Fitness Council.

The event will take place at Igo Library on June 20, with a focus on cardiac health—highlighting heart conditions that can affect anyone.

We are honored to feature Richard Dela Cruz, PE, a Stormwater Engineer with the City, who will share his personal journey living with a Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) condition. Hear firsthand about his challenges, coping strategies, and path to recovery and resilience.

The program will include:

A 20-minute talk by the speaker

An interactive Q&A session

A 20-minute guided Heartfulness relaxation and meditation session

Join us afterward for refreshments and an opportunity to connect, reflect, and continue the conversation.

Come be inspired, learn, and take a step toward better heart health and well-being.