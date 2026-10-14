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Hands on Running Education Class

Hands on Running Education Class

Laura Standard, PT, DPT, is hosting a free runners' education workshop for new and experienced runners.

Join us for a strength and mobility assessment, learn ways to reduce injury, and learn practical exercises for runners.

Gem of the Hills
Free
11:15 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Gem of the Hills
830-833-2713
director@gemofthehills.org
www.gemofthehills.org
Gem of the Hills
2233 US-281
Blanco , Texas 78606
(830) 833-2713
office@gemofthehills.org
https://www.gemofthehills.org/