Hands on Running Education Class
Hands on Running Education Class
Laura Standard, PT, DPT, is hosting a free runners' education workshop for new and experienced runners.
Join us for a strength and mobility assessment, learn ways to reduce injury, and learn practical exercises for runners.
Gem of the Hills
Free
11:15 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Gem of the Hills
830-833-2713
director@gemofthehills.org
Gem of the Hills
2233 US-281Blanco , Texas 78606
(830) 833-2713
office@gemofthehills.org