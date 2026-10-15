Halloween at the Homestead
Halloween at the Homestead
Get in the spirit with Halloween fun on the grounds of the historic Huebner-Onion Homestead and Stagecoach Stop! Come hear spooky stories about the house. Bring the kids for games and treats.
It's free! Free parking at Leon Valley City Hall with Peace Officer assistance at the crosswalk.
Want to volunteer? Give us a shout at 210-593-8157.
Huebner-Onion Homestead and Stagecoach Stop
Free
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Leon Valley Historical Society
210-595-8099
info@lvhistoricalsociety.org
Huebner-Onion Homestead and Stagecoach Stop
6613 Bandera Rd.Leon Valley, Texas 78238
info@lvhistoricalsociety.org