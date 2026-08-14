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Grito: a Showcase of New Latine Books

Grito: a Showcase of New Latine Books

Grito: This month's Heritage Month begins with a grito, a scream commemorating independence from Spanish colonization, and this panel of authors forms a local collective grito through their work that spans a variety of politically charged Latine themes that echo the call for independence.

Latine lit is thriving en San Anto. Come celebrate new books by authors, Natalia Treviño, ire'ne lara silva, Lisha Garcia, and Juania Sueños. The authors will read from their new books and discuss their experience with publishing fiction and poetry in today's politically charged era. The reading will be followed by a signing.

Central Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/
Central Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
600 Soledad
San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/