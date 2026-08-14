Grito: a Showcase of New Latine Books

Grito: This month's Heritage Month begins with a grito, a scream commemorating independence from Spanish colonization, and this panel of authors forms a local collective grito through their work that spans a variety of politically charged Latine themes that echo the call for independence.

Latine lit is thriving en San Anto. Come celebrate new books by authors, Natalia Treviño, ire'ne lara silva, Lisha Garcia, and Juania Sueños. The authors will read from their new books and discuss their experience with publishing fiction and poetry in today's politically charged era. The reading will be followed by a signing.