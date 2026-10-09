Grand Opening of the Keller-Huth Museum in Castroville

Join us for the grand opening of the Keller-Huth Museum on the grounds of the Castro Colonies Heritage Association's Living History Center. The museum promotes the history and culture of the four colonies founded by Henri Castro in Medina County, Texas, from 1844 to 1847.

The colonies include Castroville, Quihi, Vandenburg/New Fountain and D'Hanis, which at the time were on the Texas frontier where clashes with native Americans were prevalent. The colonists were recruited from primarily Alsace, a province of France, and other countries along the Rhine River including Germany and Switzerland. Tour archeological, cultural, historical and tool exhibits as well as an authentic pioneer home. There will be activities for kids, too.