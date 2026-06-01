Graduate Open House at Our Lady of the Lake
Graduate Open House at Our Lady of the Lake
Our Lady of the Lake University will be hosting an open house for individuals interested in pursuing a graduate degree on Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Sueltenfuss Library on the university's campus. Faculty will be available to answer questions and describe courses and degrees. Registration is now open at ollusa.edu/openhouse
Our Lady of the Lake - Sueltenfuss Library
Free
09:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Our Lady of the Lake University - Marketing, Communications and Engagement
(210) 431-4123
marcomm@ollusa.edu
Our Lady of the Lake - Sueltenfuss Library
411 S.W. 24th StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78207
(210) 431-4088
scaldera@ollusa.edu