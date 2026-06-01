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Graduate Open House at Our Lady of the Lake

Graduate Open House at Our Lady of the Lake

Our Lady of the Lake University will be hosting an open house for individuals interested in pursuing a graduate degree on Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Sueltenfuss Library on the university's campus. Faculty will be available to answer questions and describe courses and degrees. Registration is now open at ollusa.edu/openhouse

Our Lady of the Lake - Sueltenfuss Library
Free
09:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Our Lady of the Lake University - Marketing, Communications and Engagement
(210) 431-4123
marcomm@ollusa.edu
ollusa.edu
Our Lady of the Lake - Sueltenfuss Library
411 S.W. 24th Street
San Antonio, Texas 78207
(210) 431-4088
scaldera@ollusa.edu
ollusa.edu/openhouse