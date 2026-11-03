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Give Back - Copper Rose Wine

Give Back - Copper Rose Wine

Copper Rose Wine Give Back Night Benefiting disABILITYsa

Raise a glass and give back! Join disABILITYsa at Copper Rose Wine on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 5–9 p.m. for an evening of community, entertainment, and door prizes while supporting local people with disabilities and their families.

Throughout November, Copper Rose Wine will donate $1 from every glass of its featured Glass Giveback wine to disABILITYsa. Ask the staff for the featured selection when ordering.

Guests are also encouraged to bring new or gently used purses or designer dust bags to support disABILITYsa’s annual Purse-u-ability Auction. Donate a qualifying purse valued at $50 or more during the November 13 event to receive entries into a door prize drawing, the Ashley Bruno Aesthetics drawing, and the handcrafted purse quilt raffle.

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026
Time: 5–9 p.m.
Location: Copper Rose Wine

More information

Copper Rose Wine
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

disABILITYsa
2107047262
mcawthon@disabilitysa.org
https://www.accessabilityfest.com/
Copper Rose Wine
1814 Blanco Rd.
San Antonio, Texas 78212
210-439-8995
https://www.copperrosewine.com/