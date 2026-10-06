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Getting to Know Your iPhone

Getting to Know Your iPhone

During this hands-on workshop, we'll explore some of the common features of iPhones. You'll learn ways to interact with the touch screen, how to access important controls, and how to search for specific settings. We'll also cover some tips and best practices for securing and maintaining your device.
Please bring your own iPhone to class.

Pan American Branch Library
Free
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Pan American Branch Library
2102079150
paula.opiela@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/
Pan American Branch Library
1122 W Pyron
San Antonio, Texas 78221
210-207-9150
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Pan-American-Library