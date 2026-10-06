Getting to Know Your iPhone
Getting to Know Your iPhone
During this hands-on workshop, we'll explore some of the common features of iPhones. You'll learn ways to interact with the touch screen, how to access important controls, and how to search for specific settings. We'll also cover some tips and best practices for securing and maintaining your device.
Please bring your own iPhone to class.
Pan American Branch Library
Free
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Pan American Branch Library
2102079150
paula.opiela@sanantonio.gov
Pan American Branch Library
1122 W PyronSan Antonio, Texas 78221
210-207-9150