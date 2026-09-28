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Get Lit with Enrique Acevedo

Get Lit with Enrique Acevedo

The San Antonio Book Festival, in partnership with Alamo Colleges District and Texas Public Radio proudly presents author ENRIQUE ACEVEDO with his new book, Essential: Being Latino and Indispensable in America.

Author signing to follow with book sales provided by Nowhere Bookshop. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is recommended so that we may gauge attendance. Walk-ins are welcome.

Texas Public Radio
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Book Festival
210.750.8951
sabf@sabookfest.org
https://sabookfestival.org/
Texas Public Radio
321 W Commerce
San Antonio, Texas 78205
2106148977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
https://www.tpr.org/