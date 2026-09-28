Get Lit with Enrique Acevedo
Get Lit with Enrique Acevedo
The San Antonio Book Festival, in partnership with Alamo Colleges District and Texas Public Radio proudly presents author ENRIQUE ACEVEDO with his new book, Essential: Being Latino and Indispensable in America.
Author signing to follow with book sales provided by Nowhere Bookshop. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is recommended so that we may gauge attendance. Walk-ins are welcome.
Texas Public Radio
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Book Festival
210.750.8951
sabf@sabookfest.org
Texas Public Radio
321 W CommerceSan Antonio, Texas 78205
2106148977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org