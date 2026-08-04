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Generative Disruption: Feminist Art from the Collection Walkthrough + Reception

Generative Disruption: Feminist Art from the Collection Walkthrough + Reception

Join Ruby City for a special celebration of Generative Disruption: Feminist Art from the Collection with an exhibition walkthrough led by Ruby City Director Elyse A. Gonzales. Bringing together works from the Linda Pace Foundation Collection, the exhibition explores ideas surrounding domesticity, identity, care, beauty, memory, and the ways women’s experiences have shaped artistic practices.

Visitors will gain insight into the exhibition’s themes and curatorial framework, considering how artists engage with personal and collective histories, everyday life, spirituality, dreaming, and questions of social and cultural power. Together, the works offer a reflection on what it means to create, imagine, inhabit, nurture, and resist.

Following the walkthrough, guests are invited to a reception with music by DJ Heavyflow, food from Norichmen, and complimentary beverages. Join us for an afternoon of conversation, connection, and celebration.

SAT 9.26.2026

2–3PM Walkthrough | 3–5 PM Reception

150 Camp Street

Always free.

Ruby City
FREE
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ruby City
2107817180
rguthmiller@rubycity.org
http://rubycity.org
Ruby City
150 Camp Street
San Antonio, Texas 78204
210-227-8400
visit@rubycity.org
https://rubycity.org/