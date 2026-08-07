GEAA GALA 2026: Legends of the Past -Water for the Future

Celebrating the legendary waters that have shaped Texas—

and protecting them for generations to come.

In Texas, legends aren’t just people—they’re places. They’re the crystal-clear springs, winding rivers, hidden caves, majestic trees, and the aquifers beneath our feet that have sustained generations. These natural treasures are the living legends of our Texas landscape, and their story is still being written.

The Trinity Aquifer. Jacob’s Well. Medina Lake. Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer. The rivers and springs of the Texas Hill Country. These waters have nourished wildlife, communities, and generations of Texans for centuries!

On this special evening at the legendary Victoria’s Black Swan Inn, we’ll celebrate both the rich history of this remarkable place along the banks of the Salado and the living legacy of the waters that sustain us all.

Join us as we celebrate the legendary waters that have shaped our past, sustain our present, and deserve a thriving future.