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Gardening Essentials: Monarch butterflies; Water

Gardening Essentials: Monarch butterflies; Water

Doors open to public at 11:30 with lunch (free) donated by individual members of Gardening Volunteers of South Texas.

12:00 - 3:00 class with 15-minute break:
As a partner organization in the regional collaboration to each year in October raise awareness of butterflies in support of the Monarch butterfly migration, GVST is pleased to welcome Craig Wilson, director of the USDA Future Scientists Program, who will present from his own research on Monarch butterflies from 12:15 to 1:30. Then after a 15-minute break we will move to "Imagine a Day without Water" reflection and discussion.
Gardening Essentials is provided free of charge and is open to public; children must have an adult present in meeting.

Donations to the Dr. Tom Harris Memorial Scholarship Fund are encouraged.

San Antonio Garden Center l
Free
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Gardening Volunteers of South Texas
210-251-8101
Rachel@gardeningvolunteers.org
https://www.gardeningvolunteers.org/
San Antonio Garden Center l
3310 N New Braunfels Avenue
San Antonio, 78209-6699
2108249981
rhonda@SanAntonioGardenCenter.org
https://www.sanantoniogardencenter.org/