Gardening Essentials: Innovation in Sustainable Water use at Trinity University

Gardening Volunteers of South Texas presents:

Water conservation and reuse at Trinity University

A team of 4 faculty led by David Ribble, Ph.D., will explain how Trinity University has innovated infrastructure and daily operations to reuse water on-site, slow urban runoff and sink it into the ground with rainwater capture features and native plants; and how these physical tools provide an environment for students to become leaders in environmental sustainability.

monthly Gardening Essentials class

Monday, November 16, 2026

12 noon - 3 p.m.

San Antonio Garden Center

3310 N New Braunfels Avenue in San Antonio

Free and open to the public.

Lunch, which is donated by various Gardening Volunteers, is available free of charge at 11:30.

Nearest VIA bus routes are: 8, 9, 10, 14, 505.

