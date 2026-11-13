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Gardening Essentials: Innovation in Sustainable Water use at Trinity University

Gardening Essentials: Innovation in Sustainable Water use at Trinity University

Gardening Volunteers of South Texas presents:

Water conservation and reuse at Trinity University

A team of 4 faculty led by David Ribble, Ph.D., will explain how Trinity University has innovated infrastructure and daily operations to reuse water on-site, slow urban runoff and sink it into the ground with rainwater capture features and native plants; and how these physical tools provide an environment for students to become leaders in environmental sustainability.

monthly Gardening Essentials class
Monday, November 16, 2026
12 noon - 3 p.m.
San Antonio Garden Center
3310 N New Braunfels Avenue in San Antonio

Free and open to the public.
Lunch, which is donated by various Gardening Volunteers, is available free of charge at 11:30.

Nearest VIA bus routes are: 8, 9, 10, 14, 505.

San Antonio Garden Center
Free
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Gardening Volunteers of South Texas
210-251-8101
Rachel@gardeningvolunteers.org
https://www.gardeningvolunteers.org/
San Antonio Garden Center
3310 N. New Braunfels Ave.
San Antonio, Texas 78209
210-286-4851
https://www.sanantoniogardencenter.org/