Gardening Essentials: drought and fruit trees

Gardening Essentials class presented by Gardening Volunteers of South Texas Monday, July 20, 2026

12 noon - 3:00 p.m.

Open to public with free admission.

Contributions to Dr. Tom Harris Memorial Scholarship Fund are encouraged.

Doors open to public at 11:30.

San Antonio Garden Center

3310 N New Braunfels Avenue in San Antonio

Lunch provided by GVST members

Program: presentations by Rene Gonzalez and Mark Fanick

Rene Gonzalez, Senior Resource Analyst of San Antonio Water System, will explain how drought is defined, current drought conditions and impacts to the water supply portfolio.

Mark Fanick, fruit tree specialist of the multigenerational Fanick's Garden Center, will explain fruit tree selection and care.

The Fanick family are specialists in hybridizing fruit trees to produce fruit in the San Antonio with the chill hours available here.