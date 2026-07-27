"Galactic Worlds and Beyond" Opening Reception

Local artist Andy Villarreal pays homage to the ancient civilization of the Mayan culture of Mexico, including their gods, royalty, and pyramids, in his whimsical and out of this world exhibition, “Galactic Worlds and Beyond,” that opens with a reception from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at Bihl Haus Arts, 2803 Fredericksburg Road. It closes with a reception from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The exhibition also features many outstanding student artworks from Bihl Haus Arts GO! Arts classes at the District 10 Senior Center, the Griffith Senior Center Mixed Media Class, and University of the Incarnate Word art classes that Villarreal teaches.

Villarreal’s interest in the Mayan culture occurred about 30 years ago when he first visited the pyramids of the Yucatan area. It was then and there that he felt the ancient Mayan people calling out to him. “I felt a real keen sense of belonging as if I had been there before,” he said.

Since then, the Mayan culture, as well as the indigenous cultures of Mexico, has been a great source of interpretation to him and his artworks. “I’ll go down there to take pictures, do sketches, and then come back and create my interpretation of the gods,” Villarreal explained.

The artist hopes viewers will appreciate his bright and colorful abstract works, some of which are 10-feet-tall while others are smaller pieces. “My works and are fun and entertaining,” he said. “I want to depict the Mayan culture in a positive light. People have told me that they’ve never seen work like mine before, which I think is good. My works are all original. I don’t copy anything. It all comes from my head.”

About the Artist

Villarreal, who teaches art at the University of the Incarnate Word, earned his bachelor’s degree in drawing and painting from Corpus Christi State University and a master’s degree in fine arts from Arizona State University. In addition to devoting his time to his art, he has been teaching for more than 30 years. His works have been featured in more than 50 exhibitions and dozens of art shows in Texas, New York, California, and Mexico.

Artist Statement

My background as a North American, a Texan and a Hispanic male, forms my aesthetics. Personal experiences and trips to the East and West coasts, the Southwest, Mexico, Yucatan, and Europe enrich the themes in my work. The Mexican culture is a major source of inspiration to me and has become more prominent in my work of the past 15 years.

The intensity of my work derives from my pride and feelings towards my culture. Indigenous cultures are also a driving force in my work. The Indigenous peoples of varying times and places interact in my work. My work crosses cultures and portrays the human condition, the struggles, the harmony, the social injustice, and the celebration of life.

Ongoing themes in my work combine history, mythology, and religion, past and present, real and contrived. The details of life, sex, violence, and humor join to enrich scenes of both normal and unusual activities. My work emphasizes these intense social and cultural contents as well as formal contemporary aesthetic elements. My work includes various architectures of signs and symbols from ancient civilizations. Viewers are invited to share my cultural experiences and draw their own interpretations.

About Bihl Haus Arts

Founded in 2005, Bihl Haus Arts is a community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that improves the health and quality of life for active older adults and veterans through art education and further creates community through the arts with exhibitions, performances, literary events, artist talks, and the annual On and Off Fredericksburg Road Studio Tour. For more information, visit www.bihlhausarts.org or call (210) 339-8982.

