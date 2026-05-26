Full STEAM Ahead: Exploring Portraits

Families are invited to join the Briscoe to create a fun gift for dad!

Families will learn about portraits. After a short presentation, guests will create a portrait of their dad.

📅 June 7, 2026 | 1:00 – 3:00pm

👤Great for all ages and all are welcome to participate.

Held during Locals Day, the Briscoe’s Full STEAM Ahead program invites learners of all ages to explore the American West through hands-on activities focused on science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.

Families can also enjoy the museum’s Scout the West scavenger hunt, encouraging children to

discover art, artifacts and Western history throughout the galleries.

Children 12 and under always receive free admission to the Briscoe, making the museum an affordable and engaging destination for families year-round.