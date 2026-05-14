Frost San Antonio Small Talk Business Expo

Ready to take your small business to the next level? Join Frost at Tech Port on Thursday, June 4 for Small Talk – a FREE Small Business Expo to network, learn and grow your business. The expo will feature:

• Resource fair with over 25 small business resource vendors

• Multiple speed networking sessions

• Two educational breakout sessions led by industry experts

• One on one Workshop with a banker

• Complimentary headshots

• Business card exchange

Whether you’re just starting out or looking to expand, don’t miss out on this opportunity that will help take your business to new heights.

Registration is required. Click the link for full event details and to register today: https://qrco.de/bgeA7R

Event Contact:

Shelbi Young

syoung@cegroupinc.net