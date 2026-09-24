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Frost Kerrville Electronics Recycling

Frost Kerrville Electronics Recycling

Join us at our Kerrville Financial Center to recycle your electronics. We invite you to dispose of small appliances, printers, computers, laptops, VCRs, miscellaneous wires, metal items and anything with a plug. Old-style TVs and paper items are not accepted. This event is free and open to the community. We hope to see you there!
For event guidelines visit here https://qrco.de/electronicsrecycling-frost

Frost Kerrville Financial Center
Free Event
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Frost Kerrville Financial Center
525 Main St.
Kerrville, Texas 78028