Frost Electronics Recycling
Frost Electronics Recycling
Join us at our North Frost Financial Center to recycle your electronics. We invite you to dispose of small appliances, printers, computers, laptops, VCRs, miscellaneous wires, metal items and anything with a plug. Old-style TVs and paper items are not accepted. This event is free and open to the community. We hope to see you there!
For event guidelines visit here https://qrco.de/electronicsrecycling-frost
Claire Barrera
cbarrera@cegroupinc.net
Frost Bank North Frost Financial Center
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Frost Bank North Frost Financial Center
1155 NE Loop 410San Antonio, Texas 78209