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Frost Electronics Recycling

Frost Electronics Recycling

Join us at our Fredericksburg Financial Center to recycle your electronics. We invite you to dispose of small appliances, printers, computers, laptops, VCRs, miscellaneous wires, metal items and anything with a plug. Old-style TVs and paper items are not accepted. This event is free and open to the community. We hope to see you there!
For event guidelines visit here
https://qrco.de/electronicsrecycling-frost

Faith Casanova
fcasanova@cegroupinc.net

Frost Bank Fredericksburg, TX Financial Center
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Frost Bank Fredericksburg, TX Financial Center
1415 Main St
Fredericksburg, Texas 78624