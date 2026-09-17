Frost Electronics Recycling
Frost Electronics Recycling
Join us at our Fredericksburg Financial Center to recycle your electronics. We invite you to dispose of small appliances, printers, computers, laptops, VCRs, miscellaneous wires, metal items and anything with a plug. Old-style TVs and paper items are not accepted. This event is free and open to the community. We hope to see you there!
For event guidelines visit here
https://qrco.de/electronicsrecycling-frost
Faith Casanova
fcasanova@cegroupinc.net
Frost Bank Fredericksburg, TX Financial Center
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Frost Bank Fredericksburg, TX Financial Center
1415 Main StFredericksburg, Texas 78624