Frost Electronics Recycling

Join us at our Fredericksburg Financial Center to recycle your electronics. We invite you to dispose of small appliances, printers, computers, laptops, VCRs, miscellaneous wires, metal items and anything with a plug. Old-style TVs and paper items are not accepted. This event is free and open to the community. We hope to see you there!

For event guidelines visit here

https://qrco.de/electronicsrecycling-frost

Faith Casanova

fcasanova@cegroupinc.net