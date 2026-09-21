Frost Chuck Wagon Lunch in Fredericksburg, TX
Frost Chuck Wagon Lunch in Fredericksburg, TX
Join us to celebrate the grand opening of our new Fredericksburg Financial Center with a Chuck Wagon lunch. We'll be serving BBQ Brisket, beans, potato salad, peach cobbler and tea while supplies last. We will also have a boot shining station so you can kick up your heels in style. This event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!
Link: https://www.facebook.com/share/1By1XW9a6j/
Frost Bank Fredericksburg, TX Financial Center
Free
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Frost Bank Fredericksburg, TX Financial Center
1415 Main StFredericksburg, Texas 78624