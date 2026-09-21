Frost Chuck Wagon Lunch in Fredericksburg, TX

Join us to celebrate the grand opening of our new Fredericksburg Financial Center with a Chuck Wagon lunch. We'll be serving BBQ Brisket, beans, potato salad, peach cobbler and tea while supplies last. We will also have a boot shining station so you can kick up your heels in style. This event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!

Link: https://www.facebook.com/share/1By1XW9a6j/

