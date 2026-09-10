From Observation to Discovery: Writing Personal Essays on Art with Jehanne Dubrow

Sharpen your powers of observation through ekphrasis! In this one-day course, participants will read examples of ekphrastic writing from across genres and learn how to research the history of an art piece. Through guided writing exercises, we’ll write about our art discoveries while engaging the five senses and using concrete, specific details. Participants will then weave their description, research, and a personal experience together to generate an ekphrastic personal essay.

DATES: Saturday, October 10, 10am–2:30pm CT (with a 30-minute lunch), Online via Zoom

COST: Nonmember: $120; Member: $100; Student/Educ/Mil: $84

REGISTER: https://geminiink.org/events/personal-essays-on-art-with-jehanne-dubrow/

Jehanne Dubrow is the author of three books of nonfiction, ten poetry collections, and a craft book. Her book-length essay, Frivolity: A Defense, is forthcoming from Columbia University Press in fall 2026. Her writing has appeared in numerous literary journals, including New England Review, Southern Review, and Ploughshares. She is a Distinguished Research Professor and a Professor of Creative Writing at the University of North Texas.