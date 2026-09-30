FREE LEGO® Build and Take
FREE LEGO® Build and Take
Join LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio's Retail Store in a free LEGO® build and take event this halloween! Located inside The Shops at Rivercenter Mall, you're invited to participate in a quick 5-10 build activity and take home our friendly ghost build.
Only while supplies last.
LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio
FREE event only inside of the Retail Store for LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio located at The Shops at Rivercenter Mall.
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio
2106101150
ldc.san.antonio@LEGO.com
Artist Group Info
micah.sellers@merlinentertainments.biz
LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio
849 E Commerce Street Suite 910San Antonio, Texas 78205
2106101150
ldc.san.antonio@lego.com