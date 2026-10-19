FREE Health & Family Fun Fair

Join us on Saturday, November 14, 2026, for an afternoon dedicated to health, wellness, and family resources. Attendees can access a variety of health screenings, including vision and dental screenings, flu shots, cholesterol and diabetes testing, kidney testing, and more. There will also be opportunities to connect with a doctor, pharmacist, and dietitian.

Online registration is required

Our goal is to reach as many San Antonio residents as possible and connect them with valuable preventive health resources. Your help in spreading the word can make a meaningful difference in our community.