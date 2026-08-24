Free Community Devising Workshop

Explore devised theater with Turnip Ensemble Theater and UTSA Arts at this FREE Devised Theater Workshop. Open to ages 16 and up (with a parent or guardian), this workshop will present an introduction to the tools and methods the Turnip ensemble uses to create brand new, original theater performances using words, stories, and movement.

Participants will be introduced to "Inheritance," Turnip's current in-process project, and invited to enter into our method by sharing their own perspectives, stories, and experiences as vital contributors to the piece.