FOTOSEPTIEMBRE - “Cultural Imagination Across Generations”

Centro Cultural Aztlan’s upcoming photographic exhibition, presented in conjunction with FotoSeptiembre, offers a powerful meditation on Mexican American life as lived, remembered, and continually reimagined. Rooted in everyday experience, the exhibited works illuminate the intimate textures of Tejano and Chicano communities — moments often overlooked, yet deeply embedded in the cultural imagination across generations. Through images of Quinceañeras, birthdays, religious observances, and quiet scenes of domesticity, the exhibition captures both the extraordinary and the everyday, revealing how cultural values such as family, resilience, cooperation, and continuity are actively lived and sustained.

These photographs function as more than visual documents; they are acts of preservation, affirmation, and storytelling. Collectively, they form an alternative chronicle of Mexican American familial and cultural practices — a lifelong endeavor for many of the photographers represented. As visual historians and cultural workers, these artists construct narratives that challenge historical absence in mainstream representation while expanding the scope of American art. Their work transforms fleeting moments into enduring records, creating a visual archive that complements written histories and ensures the lived experience is neither forgotten nor marginalized.

San Antonio emerges as a central presence throughout the exhibition—a wellspring of memory, identity, and meaning. Viewed through a South Texas lens, the images ground broader cultural themes in specific places, faces, and traditions, reflecting how the community sees itself and wishes to be seen. At the same time, the works foster empathy and cultural understanding, inviting viewers into a dialogue between past and present. Especially for those unfamiliar with these cultural worlds, the exhibition opens a space for recognition and learning.

Ultimately, this exhibition underscores photography’s vital role in shaping cultural memory. These images do not simply record; they speak. They carry forward stories of identity, place, and belonging, contributing to a broader, community-rooted, culturally affirming arts movement. In doing so, they help ensure that Mexican American life is seen, valued, and understood within the evolving narrative of American art.

We are also honoring Al Rendón with the Aguila Azteca Award. Rendón is a San Antonio-born photographer, for his extraordinary contributions to documenting the cultural life of South Texas. Over a distinguished career spanning more than five decades, Rendón has captured the spirit of Mexican American and Tejano communities through powerful images of music, tradition, and everyday life. From his early work photographing rock concerts in the 1970s to his iconic portraits of Selena, conjunto musicians, and charreada participants, his photography reflects both artistic excellence and cultural stewardship. His work, featured in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery and exhibited internationally, affirms his role as a vital visual historian. The Witte Museum’s retrospective further recognized his enduring impact. Through his lens, Rendón preserves the stories, resilience, and identity of San Antonio, leaving an invaluable legacy for future generations.

Participating Artists: Ricardo Romo (Curator), Al Rendón (Lead Artist), Oscar Castillo, Ruben Chavez, Gloria Cruz, Chris Hernandez, Noe Hernandez, Ramon Hernandez, Victoria Martinez, Enrique Navarette, David Ortega, Joel Salcido, Monica Saldaña, and Kathy Vargas.

Opening reception: Thursday, September 3, 2026, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Join us for light refreshments and entertainment. This exhibition is Free and open to the public and will be on view through September 30, 2026.

You can find the Facebook event page here: https://www.facebook.com/share/1BoFhvY9dL/

For more information, please call Centro Cultural Aztlan M-Th. 10am to 4pm at 210-432-1896 or come by Centro Cultural Aztlan’s office located in the Deco Building at 1800 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 103. San Antonio TX, 78201. www.centroaztlan.org