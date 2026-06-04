FOLD3: At-a-Glance
FOLD3: At-a-Glance
Interested in family military history? Join us for an engaging presentation exploring the library’s military history database! Discover photographs, maps, declassified records, and other valuable genealogy and historical resources. Patrons will also receive additional genealogy research tools and guidance to help uncover their family stories. Unlock the past, join us at the Central Library!
Central Library LCRC
FREE
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library Texana/Genealogy
2102072559
genealogydesk@sanantonio.gov
Central Library LCRC
600 SoledadSan Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2500