© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FOLD3: At-a-Glance

FOLD3: At-a-Glance

Interested in family military history? Join us for an engaging presentation exploring the library’s military history database! Discover photographs, maps, declassified records, and other valuable genealogy and historical resources. Patrons will also receive additional genealogy research tools and guidance to help uncover their family stories. Unlock the past, join us at the Central Library!

Central Library LCRC
FREE
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library Texana/Genealogy
2102072559
genealogydesk@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Services/Collections/Texana-Genealogy
Central Library LCRC
600 Soledad
San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2500
https://www.mysapl.org/Events-News/Events-Calendar