Come hang out and explore the ranch and meet the herd at Floresville Open House Ranch Day!

The Texas Tribal Buffalo Project is opening our gates to the surrounding Floresville community.

Join us for a free open house on Friday, September 4th from 4 PM-8PM at 7693 Farm to Market Road 536, Floresville, TX 78114.

Visitors can view our Buffalo relatives from the gate, join short tours and talks led by our team throughout the day, and learn about our approach to rematriation, regenerative land practices, and food sovereignty at our education booth. Frozen bison meat will also be available for purchase; bring your cooler with ice!

We are also looking for vendors to sell too. If you would like to sell, please reach out to Alice at alice@texastribalbuffaloproject.org to pay your $50 deposit and secure your spot.

We are happy to accept EBT/SNAP, making it easy for you to shop for our nutritious bison meat and support your local ranchers and farmers.