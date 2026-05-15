Find Your Calm: Guided Heartfulness Meditation
Find Your Calm: Guided Heartfulness Meditation
Start your weekend with calm and clarity. Join the Heartfulness Institute San Antonio for a free weekly guided meditation session designed to help you relax, center yourself, and rejuvenate. Open to all levels — no prior meditation experience needed.
Supported by the Mayor’s Fitness Council and offered in partnership with San Antonio Parks & Recreation.
Igo Branch Library
Free
Every week through Jun 15, 2027.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Supported By
Heartfulness Institute
5044813006
sanantonio.tx@heartfulness.org
Igo Branch Library
13330 Kyle Seal ParkwaySan Antonio , Texas 78249
210-207-9080