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Find Your Calm: Guided Heartfulness Meditation

Find Your Calm: Guided Heartfulness Meditation

Start your weekend with calm and clarity. Join the Heartfulness Institute San Antonio for a free weekly guided meditation session designed to help you relax, center yourself, and rejuvenate. Open to all levels — no prior meditation experience needed.
Supported by the Mayor’s Fitness Council and offered in partnership with San Antonio Parks & Recreation.

Igo Branch Library
Free
Every week through Jun 15, 2027.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Supported By

Heartfulness Institute
5044813006
sanantonio.tx@heartfulness.org
https://www.heartfulnessinstitute.org/
Igo Branch Library
13330 Kyle Seal Parkway
San Antonio , Texas 78249
210-207-9080
https://guides.mysapl.org/popmadness