Film Screening: The Walkout at the McNay

Join us for our free First Sunday of the month, courtesy of the Dickson Allen Foundation, featuring art activities, a film screening, and conversation.

In partnership with The H. E. Butt Foundation’s Know Your Neighbor program, the McNay presents a special screening of The Walkout, a documentary exploring the 1968 student walkout at Edgewood High School in San Antonio’s Westside. Produced by Know Your Neighbor, the film showcases a significant, but frequently overlooked facet of Texas history.

1:00 – 2:00 PM | Art Activity: Create Block Printed Protest Signs

2:00 – 2:30 PM | Film Screening

2:30 – 3:00 PM | Panel Discussion