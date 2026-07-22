Film Screening: The Walkout at the McNay
Film Screening: The Walkout at the McNay
Join us for our free First Sunday of the month, courtesy of the Dickson Allen Foundation, featuring art activities, a film screening, and conversation.
In partnership with The H. E. Butt Foundation’s Know Your Neighbor program, the McNay presents a special screening of The Walkout, a documentary exploring the 1968 student walkout at Edgewood High School in San Antonio’s Westside. Produced by Know Your Neighbor, the film showcases a significant, but frequently overlooked facet of Texas history.
1:00 – 2:00 PM | Art Activity: Create Block Printed Protest Signs
2:00 – 2:30 PM | Film Screening
2:30 – 3:00 PM | Panel Discussion
McNay Art Museum
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
McNay Art Museum
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org
McNay Art Museum
6000 N New Braunfels AveSan Antonio, Texas 78209
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org