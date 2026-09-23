Festival of Faiths San Antonio
Festival of Faiths San Antonio
Interfaith San Antonio Alliance presents the third annual Festival of Faiths San Antonio. Drop in between noon and 6 on October 25th at NW Vista College to experience the diversity of San Antonio's faith traditions. This free event offers all ages the opportunity to learn, connect and enjoy the intersection of more than 40 faith traditions. Join us for food, art, music, conversation, play and more.
Palmetto Center for the Arts at Northwest Vista College
Free
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Interfaith San Antonio Alliance
210-734-1670
info@interfaithsaa.org
Palmetto Center for the Arts at Northwest Vista College
3535 N. Ellison DrSan Antonio, Texas 78251
210-486-4527
NVC-Palmetto@alamo.edu