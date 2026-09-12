Fermented Veggies 101
Fermented Veggies 101
Fermentation is a means of food preservation that uses salt or brine to prevent spoilage while providing the perfect environment for lactic acid bacteria, Lactobacillus, to flourish. Come learn about how it works and how it's done! Attendees will be able to take home a small jar of carrots to ferment themselves. Seats are limited so register now through the events calendar at mysapl.org.
Central Library LCRC
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
michael.dunbar-rodney@sanantonio.gov
Central Library LCRC
600 SoledadSan Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2500