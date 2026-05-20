Family Pride with Liberal Moms and Thrive Youth Center
Family Pride with Liberal Moms and Thrive Youth Center
Join Liberal Moms of San Antonio at Cherrity Bar for a family-friendly event as we raise money for Thrive Youth Center. Last year was a huge success and we want this year to be even BIGGER! We are aiming to raise $10,000! Can you help us?
🌈We will have a human slot machine with epic prizes! A 50/50 Raffle! Raffle Baskets! Vendors! Music! And, so much more!! Cherrity Bar has a playground, and we will have goodie bags for the kids!
🌈If you are interested in donating, sponsoring, or volunteering at this event, please contact the email on the flier! We are accepting monetary donations, gift cards and raffle baskets!
The Cherrity Bar
Free
11:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Thrive Youth Center
210-212-2935
info@thriveyouthcenter.org
The Cherrity Bar
302 Montana StSan Antonio, Texas 78203