Family Pride with Liberal Moms and Thrive Youth Center

Join Liberal Moms of San Antonio at Cherrity Bar for a family-friendly event as we raise money for Thrive Youth Center. Last year was a huge success and we want this year to be even BIGGER! We are aiming to raise $10,000! Can you help us?

🌈We will have a human slot machine with epic prizes! A 50/50 Raffle! Raffle Baskets! Vendors! Music! And, so much more!! Cherrity Bar has a playground, and we will have goodie bags for the kids!

🌈If you are interested in donating, sponsoring, or volunteering at this event, please contact the email on the flier! We are accepting monetary donations, gift cards and raffle baskets!