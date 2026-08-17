Families United in Faith September Meetup

Join us in a safe space where families impacted by the criminal justice system come together to learn, grow, share, pray, and get resources and support. The theme will be “Navigating Crisis and Recovery: Addressing Mental Health Challenges Among Families, Justice-Involved Individuals, and Vulnerable Populations.” We will discuss complicated issues related to loved one’s metal health, what to do in crisis, and family problem resolution.

What to expect:

* Diverse community presenters

* Resources

* Group and individual discussion

* Fellowship with others

* Brief counseling/consults upon request

Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and refreshments will be provided.

All Adults Welcome.