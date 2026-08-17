Families United in Faith September Meetup
Families United in Faith September Meetup
Join us in a safe space where families impacted by the criminal justice system come together to learn, grow, share, pray, and get resources and support. The theme will be “Navigating Crisis and Recovery: Addressing Mental Health Challenges Among Families, Justice-Involved Individuals, and Vulnerable Populations.” We will discuss complicated issues related to loved one’s metal health, what to do in crisis, and family problem resolution.
What to expect:
* Diverse community presenters
* Resources
* Group and individual discussion
* Fellowship with others
* Brief counseling/consults upon request
Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and refreshments will be provided.
All Adults Welcome.
St. Dominic Catholic Church
Free
08:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Families United in Faith
(210) 734-0766
adrian.cepeda@archsa.org
Artist Group Info
nataliesaldanapr@gmail.com
St. Dominic Catholic Church
5919 Ingram RdSan Antonio, Texas 78228
(210) 734-0766
adrian.cepeda@archsa.org