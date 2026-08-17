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Families United in Faith September Meetup

Families United in Faith September Meetup

Join us in a safe space where families impacted by the criminal justice system come together to learn, grow, share, pray, and get resources and support. The theme will be “Navigating Crisis and Recovery: Addressing Mental Health Challenges Among Families, Justice-Involved Individuals, and Vulnerable Populations.” We will discuss complicated issues related to loved one’s metal health, what to do in crisis, and family problem resolution.

What to expect:
* Diverse community presenters
* Resources
* Group and individual discussion
* Fellowship with others
* Brief counseling/consults upon request

Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and refreshments will be provided.
All Adults Welcome.

St. Dominic Catholic Church
Free
08:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Families United in Faith
(210) 734-0766
adrian.cepeda@archsa.org
https://archsa.regfox.com/families-united-in-faith

Artist Group Info

nataliesaldanapr@gmail.com
St. Dominic Catholic Church
5919 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, Texas 78228
(210) 734-0766
adrian.cepeda@archsa.org