Families United in Faith May Meetup

When a loved one is incarcerated, their family experiences changes as well. No one needs to suffer in silence. Join us for sharing support, resources, prayer, and healing.

Keynote Speaker: Abigail Moore, CEO of SACADA

What to Expect:

• Hospitality including free breakfast

• Information from the San Antonio Council on Alcohol and Drug Awareness

• Bexar Specialty Court information

• Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament

• Group sharing

• Contemplative prayer

• Resources