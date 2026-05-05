Families United in Faith May Meetup
Families United in Faith May Meetup
When a loved one is incarcerated, their family experiences changes as well. No one needs to suffer in silence. Join us for sharing support, resources, prayer, and healing.
Keynote Speaker: Abigail Moore, CEO of SACADA
What to Expect:
• Hospitality including free breakfast
• Information from the San Antonio Council on Alcohol and Drug Awareness
• Bexar Specialty Court information
• Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament
• Group sharing
• Contemplative prayer
• Resources
St. Jude Catholic Church
Free
08:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Families United in Faith
(210) 734-0766
adrian.cepeda@archsa.org