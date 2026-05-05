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Families United in Faith May Meetup

Families United in Faith May Meetup

When a loved one is incarcerated, their family experiences changes as well. No one needs to suffer in silence. Join us for sharing support, resources, prayer, and healing.

Keynote Speaker: Abigail Moore, CEO of SACADA

What to Expect:
• Hospitality including free breakfast
• Information from the San Antonio Council on Alcohol and Drug Awareness
• Bexar Specialty Court information
• Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament
• Group sharing
• Contemplative prayer
• Resources

St. Jude Catholic Church
Free
08:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Families United in Faith
(210) 734-0766
adrian.cepeda@archsa.org
https://archsa.regfox.com/families-united-in-faith
St. Jude Catholic Church
130 S. San Augustine Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78237
www.stjudesa.org