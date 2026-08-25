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Fall Festival- Bexar County Pct. 2

Fall Festival- Bexar County Pct. 2

Celebrate the season with a day of FREE family fun at Bexar County's Pct. 2 Fall Festival! Bring your family and friends to Rodriguez Park for an afternoon filled with festive activities, entertainment, and community spirit. This free community event is proudly sponsored by Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez of Precinct 2 and hosted by Bexar County Parks & Recreation. Admission is FREE, and everyone is welcome!
Enjoy exciting activities for all ages, including:
🍬 Trunk or Treat with candy and giveaways
🎭 Costume Contest for all ages with prizes (info on website)
🎨 Face Painting & Balloon Art
🐐 Petting Zoo
🎪 Inflatable Games and Activities
🎃 Fall Craft Station
📸 Festive Photo Opportunities
🍔 Food Trucks featuring delicious local favorites
🛍️ Fall Market featuring local artisans, small businesses, and unique handmade goods

Rodriguez Park
Free
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bexar County Parks and Recreation
2103357275
park@bexar.org
bexar.org/parksandrec
Rodriguez Park
2060 Rodriguez Avenue
San Antonio, Texas 78227
2103357275
park@bexar.org
https://www.bexar.org/1240/Parks-and-Recreation