Fall 2026 International Artist-in-Residence Welcome Dinner

Join us for our Fall 2026 Welcome Dinner & Artist Talk on Thursday, July 30, from 6-8PM as we celebrate the arrival of our Fall International Artists-in-Residence, selected by guest curator Rigoberto Luna.

Join us for our Fall 2026 Welcome Dinner & Artist Talk on Thursday, July 30, from 6-8PM as we celebrate the arrival of our Fall International Artists-in-Residence, selected by guest curator Rigoberto Luna. This month, we welcome Texas Artist Irene Antonia Diane Reece, National Artist Roksana Pirouzmand, and International Artist Chavis Mármol to Artpace.

During the Welcome Dinner, you’ll have a chance to meet the artists and celebrate the beginning of their time at Artpace. Enjoy a shared meal—Liberty Bar provides the main course; guests are encouraged to bring a dish to share (homemade not required). The artists will give short presentations at 6:30PM. Beer and wine will be available for purchase for guests 21+.

This event is free and open to the public. Space is limited, and registration is required.