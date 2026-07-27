Fall 2026 International Artist-in-Residence Opening Reception

Artpace invites you to the opening of the Fall 2026 International Artist-in-Residence’s exhibitions on Thursday, September 17, from 6-9PM. The evening offers a look at the incredible work by artists Irene Antonia Diane Reece, Roksana Pirouzmand, and Chavis Mármol created during their Artpace residencies, along with a curator-led talk featuring Guest Curator Rigoberto Luna. We’re thrilled for the public to see the incredible installations these artists have created during their time in San Antonio, and we hope to see you there!

If you can’t attend in person, join us via livestream on our Facebook page starting at 6:30PM.

This event is free and open to the public. Drinks will be available to purchase for guests 21+.

Location: Artpace San Antonio | 445 N Main Ave | Free parking at 513 N Flores

Residency: July 27, 2026 – September 20, 2026

Opening Reception: September 17, 2026 | 6-9PM

Exhibitions on View: September 17, 2026 > January 17, 2027