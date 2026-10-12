Fall 2026 International Artist-in-Residence Exhibitions
Fall 2026 International Artist-in-Residence Exhibitions
Artpace’s Fall 2026 exhibitions feature artists Irene Antonia Diane Reece (Houston, TX), Roksana Pirouzmand (Los Angeles, CA), and Chavis Mármol (Mexico City, Mexico), guest-curated by Rigoberto Luna.
Curated by Rigoberto Luna, the three exhibitions open onto three distinct worlds: one where spectacle turns symbols of power into play, one where our lives and actions extend beyond ourselves and become intertwined with those of others, and one where the archive is met not as history but as something living and present.
Artpace San Antonio
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jan 17, 2027.
Event Supported By
Artpace
2102124900
info@artpace.org
Artpace San Antonio
445 North Main AveSan Antonio, Texas 78204
2102124900
info@artpace.org