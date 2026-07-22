Opening reception: August 28, 6 - 8 pm

Artist Talk: September 26, 1 - 3 pm

The exhibition Exquisite Entropy: Photographs by Trish Simonite, 1972 – 2025 offers audiences the opportunity to enjoy exemplary works from multiple periods produced across Simonite’s celebrated career. Curator Paula Owen has chosen 125 works that present Simonite’s fascination with the paradoxes that historical narratives may carry forward information from the past into new contexts of meaning and that photographic images may inspire new contemplation far beyond the time and place of their creation. As a transnational artist, Simonite’s transformations of scenes and elements of natural and built environments from the English countryside, Greek islands, and Texas honky tonks.