EXHIBIT – Somos Americanos: Our American Story

Somos Americanos: Our American Story highlights the ways Mexican Americans have lived out the nation’s highest democratic ideals through public service, civic leadership, and acts of valor. Presenting the stories of Mexican American trailblazers from the battlefield to the halls of justice, from classrooms to boardrooms, the exhibit shows how Mexican Americans have put democracy into action. Opening in July 2026 as part of the America250 commemoration, Somos Americanos affirms that Mexican American history is American history. Opening July 2026!

The exhibit will be on display from July 2 through December 18, 2026.

☀️SUMMER GALLERY HOURS ☀️ This summer, the exhibit gallery is open Wednesday through Friday, 10 AM—NOON and 1 – 4 PM, or by appointment.

MACRI’s programs are funded in part by the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, Bexar County, the Mellon Foundation, the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation Fund of the San Antonio Area Foundation, Spurs Give, and individual donors like you! Gracias!