Estudiamos: Reflections & Connections in the Latino Collection

The library is a haven. Study is a form of self-care. Estudiamos juntos in the Latino Collection. Learn about the LCRC and treat yourself to brief, informative presentations by Dr. Tomás Ybarra-Frausto, LCRC Librarian & Program Manager Sarah De La Rosa, and Macondista Bonnie Ilza Cisneros. Explore the stacks by participating in a research scavenger hunt, work on a project in a guided writing workshop, and learn how to become a steward of the LCRC.

All are welcome to attend this Saturday study session.

* Cafecito + Curated Tea Bar + Door Prizes. FREE three-hour parking in the library garage.