Estudiamos: Reflections & Connections in the Latino Collection
Estudiamos: Reflections & Connections in the Latino Collection
The library is a haven. Study is a form of self-care. Estudiamos juntos in the Latino Collection. Learn about the LCRC and treat yourself to brief, informative presentations by Dr. Tomás Ybarra-Frausto, LCRC Librarian & Program Manager Sarah De La Rosa, and Macondista Bonnie Ilza Cisneros. Explore the stacks by participating in a research scavenger hunt, work on a project in a guided writing workshop, and learn how to become a steward of the LCRC.
All are welcome to attend this Saturday study session.
* Cafecito + Curated Tea Bar + Door Prizes. FREE three-hour parking in the library garage.
Central Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Macondo Writers Workshop / Latino Collection & Resource Center
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
Central Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
600 SoledadSan Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov