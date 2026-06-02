Español, tu Destino
Español, tu Destino
Have you ever wanted to learn Spanish, communicate with your neighbors and invest in yourself? Leveraging the ultimate language learning technology from the 90's, watching TV, now you can! Join us to learn Spanish using the hit show Destinos and travel across several Spanish speaking countries while you practice listening, speaking, reading, and writing!
Central Library LCRC
Free
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
SAPL Central Library- Learn
210-207-2500
Artist Group Info
marcelmaral96@gmail.com
Central Library LCRC
600 SoledadSan Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2500